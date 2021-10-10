Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 409,659 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,286,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

