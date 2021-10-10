Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSFE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $156,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $3,107,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

