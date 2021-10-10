Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

