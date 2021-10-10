Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

HPF opened at $21.70 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

