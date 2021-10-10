Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

