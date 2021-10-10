Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as low as $18.50. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

