Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,441 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 473,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $3,382,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.83 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

