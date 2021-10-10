Comparing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $307.86 million 5.96 $11.06 million N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.83 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QAD and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 0 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.12, indicating that its stock price is 612% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 2.11% 11.66% 4.55% Data443 Risk Mitigation -208.18% N/A -148.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QAD beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; WordPress GDPR Framework, is a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union that falls under the GDPR; Resilient Access, is an Access Control Manager, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others. The company was founded by Jason Remillard on May 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

