Comparing Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -29.67% -12.15% -4.99% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.23 -$251.31 million ($0.10) -68.50 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Risk and Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

