Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.11 Million

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $471.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.15 million to $500.30 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.54 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

