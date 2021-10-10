CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.