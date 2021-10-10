Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

