Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of CLR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

