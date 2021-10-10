Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$12.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

