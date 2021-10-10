Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

