Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Cosan has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

