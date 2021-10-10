Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Shares of COUP traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.94. 578,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average of $241.02.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.