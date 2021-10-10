CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 42.9% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $25,891.30 and approximately $66,718.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

