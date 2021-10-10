Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $104,063.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.36 or 0.99955168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001781 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00490787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

