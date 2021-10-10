Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $28.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

