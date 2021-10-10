Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $37.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Criteo has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

