Critical Contrast: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.79 $362.06 million $0.59 5.93 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.71 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.29

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harmony Gold Mining and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 161.13%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.