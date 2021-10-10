Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post sales of $612.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $599.30 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $163.18.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

