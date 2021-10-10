CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $591,437.36 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $591,437.36 and approximately $835.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00106327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00448534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001667 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

