Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,430. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.