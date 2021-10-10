Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 20,549 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

