Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.58.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.72. The company had a trading volume of 359,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.