Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,835. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

