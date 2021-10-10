Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. Daimler has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.