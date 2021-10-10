Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. Daimler has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

