Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head-To-Head Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiTime and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $218.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $76.94, indicating a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than SiTime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09% Daqo New Energy 38.19% 46.57% 29.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 35.19 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -369.71 Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 6.09 $129.20 million $1.72 32.56

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

