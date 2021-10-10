Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

