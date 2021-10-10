Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,267,991 shares of company stock worth $305,253,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

