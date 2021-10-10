DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

