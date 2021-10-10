Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

