Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 36.7% Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $6.47 million and $585,232.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.