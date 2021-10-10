Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

