Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,635 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Cactus worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WHD opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

