Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,794 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,109,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $46,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after buying an additional 621,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

