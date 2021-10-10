Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.52 ($54.72).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

