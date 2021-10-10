Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.52 ($54.72).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

