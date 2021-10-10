Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

GCTAF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

