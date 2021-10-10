Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.