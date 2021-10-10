Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.41 ($8.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.10 and its 200-day moving average is €9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

