DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

