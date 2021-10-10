DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

