Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $56.13 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $56.13 or 0.00101540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $6,361.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

