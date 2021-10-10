Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.41% of MEDNAX worth $114,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.33 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.