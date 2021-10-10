Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.07 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.41% of Stepan worth $119,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.69 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

