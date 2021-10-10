Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $119,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

