Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $113,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 625.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

