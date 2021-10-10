Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,388 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $117,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.